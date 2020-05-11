North Shore woman's convicted killer to be paroled

The sister of a young file clerk who was clubbed to death in 1983 in her Great Neck Estates home said Monday a predator will be loose when her sibling’s murderer is paroled from prison as expected this month.

For years the family of murder victim Pamela Sharon, who died at age 21, lobbied against parole for her convicted killer, Bruce Haims.

But recently they got the news that Haims, now 61, will be free soon.

The state Board of Parole granted Haims’ bid for release after an April interview, and he could be out of custody by May 26, a state correction spokesman confirmed Monday.

“If you could parole my sister from the grave, then it’s fair. But you can’t,” Lisa Sharon, the victim’s sister, said Monday of Haims’ upcoming release.

The out-of-state resident said in a February letter to correction officials that Haims was “unable to be rehabilitated,” lacked remorse and had “potential to cause harm, even to kill again.”

A Nassau judge in 1984 sentenced Haims to 25 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder, along with manslaughter and attempted rape in connection with the slaying.

“I’m worried for the people of New York" because they will have a "clearly unbalanced man … loose as a predator,” the victim’s sister, now 60, also said in an interview.

State correction officials on Monday wouldn’t release a copy of the parole board’s decision.

Newsday couldn't locate an attorney for Haims or any relatives.

The victim’s mother cried out for her slain daughter while dying in hospice last year, “plagued by Bruce Haims’ wanton disregard for human life,” Lisa Sharon also wrote to correction officials.

Pamela Sharon graduated from Great Neck South High School and went to cosmetology school before taking a job doing administrative work, the victim's sister said.

Lisa Sharon described her late sibling as an extremely social, pretty young woman who had volunteered at a nursery school for underprivileged children.

Haims, a bookkeeper, worked at the same Northern Boulevard office as Pamela Sharon and one of her girlfriends, who Haims was dating, Newsday reported after his 1983 arrest.

On Aug. 20, 1983, Haims beat the victim to death with a 20-pound shillelagh, or Irish-themed walking stick, that he took from her family's den, inflicting what her death certificate described as "extensive skull fractures and brain lacerations."

Police said after Haims' arrest that the Great Neck man had attacked the victim after she let him into her family's Oak Drive home and turned him down for a date.

The victim went upstairs to shower in preparation for a date with another man before Haims followed her and fatally bludgeoned the towel-clad woman, Newsday previously reported.

At Haims' trial, his attorney told jurors they shouldn't convict him of second-degree murder because he was mentally ill and not legally responsible.

The defense lawyer said Haims lived in a bizarre dream world filled with perverse sexual fantasies and had been planning to murder a woman for some time, rehearsing the crime by taking a bat hidden in a bag to other women's apartments.

At Haims' sentencing, a prosecutor appealed for the maximum punishment while telling the judge that Haims' personality disorder "continues to represent a true threat to society."

Court records show that Haims also spoke at his sentencing, saying he previously shared with a probation official how he "felt great remorse" about the victim's death at his hands, how it would "haunt" him for the rest of his life, and that he needed "help."

Before imposing the top sentence, the judge called Sharon's slaying "a senseless crime" and said he believed Haims suffered from some kind of disorder — "such that he would put me in great fear" if returned to society.