A Great Neck plastic surgeon is facing more than a dozen new charges in Nassau County after police seized a collection of guns this summer from his local waterfront apartment following his arrest in Westchester on a slew weapon charges.

Matthew Bonanno, 47, pleaded not guilty Friday in Nassau County Court to an 13-count indictment that alleges in part that he criminally possessed 10 assault weapons and two pistols at his leased East Shore Road home.

Authorities said they they also seized body armor, ammunition and smoke grenades from the residence in August.

Bonnano, who hasn't made bail in his Westchester case, appeared in the Mineola court after his transfer to Nassau's jail ahead of the arraignment Friday.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice David Sullivan set Bonanno's bail in the new case at $40,000 bond or $20,000 cash, citing the seriousness of the charges along with an appellate court decision related to his bail amount in the Westchester case.

Nassau prosecutor Michelle Kantor said in court that the charges stemmed from weaponry found by Tuckahoe and Nassau police in Bonanno's home following his Aug. 12 arrest in Westchester.

Bonanno's attorney, Paul Gentile, told the judge his client was "an esteemed plastic surgeon" who was credentialed as a police surgeon for the State Police and also did volunteer work helping disfigured soldiers.

The Manhattan defense attorney also reiterated after court his prior statement that Bonanno is a gun collector and not a "domestic terrorist" — which he said Westchester authorities previously alleged.

Gentile also said the weapon seizure at his client's Great Neck apartment was illegal and he expected the Nassau charges would be thrown out.

"They learned of the weapons being in his home by asking him. He was already in custody. He had invoked his right to counsel. That means that the search warrant is based upon a violation of his Fifth Amendment right, which then leads to a violation of his Sixth Amendment right," the attorney added.

Gentile also said Bonanno's weapons had been registered in Florida and the physician had intended to sell them.

The Nassau district attorney's office didn't comment on the case Friday.

The surgeon's legal troubles began when Tuckahoe police arrested him after an acquaintance allegedly heard Bonanno make a threat against his estranged wife's life and saw him display a gun after picking him up at the woman's home in that village and heading to a pub.

At that time, Westchester authorities announced a local and federal multiagency investigation into where Bonanno got his cache of weapons and what he was going to do with them.

Westchester authorities previously said the haul of weapons and other items seized from the doctor's vehicle, parked in his ex-wife's driveway, included five assault rifles, 29 high-capacity loaded magazines, more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, a stun gun, body armor, handcuffs, masks, knives, scopes and binoculars.

Authorities also previously said they recovered three unlicensed guns Bonanno allegedly kept at his parents' Westchester home and an illegal, loaded handgun that he had in the acquaintance's vehicle at the time of his arrest.

In September, Bonanno pleaded not guilty to a 53-count indictment in Westchester County that charged him with illegal weapons possession. A Westchester judge also lifted a protective order preventing Bonanno from having contact with his ex-wife after the woman told the judge that she didn't feel at risk.