A Queens man is under arrest after police said he agreed to sell MDMA to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Nassau County police said Narcotics Vice Squad detectives arrested Tarandeep Oberoi, 33, of Richmond Hill, Monday night when he arrived on Chelsea Place, a dead-end street off Cutter Mill Road in Great Neck Plaza, to complete the deal — and instead was met by investigators.

Police said that after Oberoi made initial contact with a 14-year-old girl last month, offering to sell her alcohol and marijuana, detectives were notified. A detective, posing as the teen, then arranged to meet Oberoi on Monday at 9:50 p.m. in Great Neck Plaza, police said.

It was not immediately clear how Oberoi knew the girl and police did not provide details about how detectives became involved other than to say they were made aware of the situation following the initial contact between the teen and Oberoi.

Police said that during the text communication between the detective posing as the teen and Oberoi it was agreed he would meet the contact in front of a residence on the dead-end street to sell MDMA, also known as Molly, for a price the pair had agreed upon.

When Oberoi arrived in a 2017 Honda he was arrested without incident, police said. Police said a bottle of alcohol and an "alcoholic beverage" were found in the cupholder in the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if drugs were recovered during the arrest.

Oberoi was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child and attempted unlawfully dealing with a child. He was arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead and records show the case was adjourned and that Oberoi was ordered held on $1,500 bond or cash bail, which he posted.

Court records show Oberoi is scheduled to appear again Thursday. No lawyer information was immediately available.

Investigators are asking anyone who has had contact with Oberoi and may be a victim to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.