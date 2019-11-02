TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Boy touched inappropriately by Great Neck Plaza grocery store employe 

David Bonom, 34, of Great Neck Plaza, has

David Bonom, 34, of Great Neck Plaza, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 7-year-old boy shopping with his grandfather Friday was touched inappropriately by a Great Neck Plaza grocery store worker, Nassau police said in a statement.

The boy was at Best Market with his grandfather when the worker took him into a bottle recycling room and slipped his hands into the child’s pants, police said.

Back home, the child told his father, who went to the store and called the police.

David Bonom, 34, of Great Neck Plaza, was arrested, police said, and charged with felony sexual abuse. His arraignment is set for Saturday.

It was not known if he was represented by counsel.

Detectives ask that anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

