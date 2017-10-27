A woman who ran a red light in Great Neck late Thursday was arrested and charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law after an officer learned she was driving with her 6-year-old son in the car, Nassau County police said.

Jacqueline Gallo, 37, of East Shore Road, Great Neck, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, DWI, endangering the welfare of a child and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

She was taken to a hospital for an unspecified “medical condition” and will be arraigned at a late date.

Police said the child was in a car seat and was not injured.

The incident occurred at East Shore Road and Vista Hill Road at 10:31 p.m., police said. It was then that a Third Precinct officer saw Gallo drive her 2011 Honda CR-V through a red light, failing to maintain her lane of travel, police said. During the subsequent traffic stop, police said the officer determined Gallo was intoxicated.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Leandra’s Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who died when the minivan she was a passenger in overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009. Six other girls, all of whom were attending a sleepover party, were injured.

The driver, Carmen Huertas, was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.

The law, enacted in November 2009, makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger 15 years or younger in the vehicle.