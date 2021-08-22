Green Acres Mall gunfire shatters Macy's glass doors, police say
Nassau County police are investigating after an unidentified person fired gun shots into Macy's on Saturday at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
The individual fired shots into the Macy's store front at 6 p.m., and the gunfire shattered two glass doors, Nassau police said.
A news release from the Nassau County Police Department said the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."
The department did not immediately provide further information.