Cops: Man stabbed in head while sitting in car in 7-Eleven parking lot

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Greenlawn man was arrested and charged with assault after Suffolk County Police said he stabbed a 44-year-old Huntington Station man in the head Sunday.

Police said the assault was not random and said Second Squad detectives are searching for two other men who fled the scene.

The incident occurred outside the 7-Eleven at 247 Broadway in Greenlawn at about 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. Police said the victim was in his vehicle in the parking lot when he was approached by the trio, one of whom stabbed him.

The victim was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Officers then arrested one man, Raheem Miller, 41, at his home in Greenlawn, charging him with second-degree assault.

Miller is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the two other suspects to call Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

