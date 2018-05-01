Suffolk police have charged a 67-year-old Greenlawn man after he exposed himself to children in a skateboard park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Second Squad detectives arrested Van At Nguyen at Greenlawn Skate Park at Broadway and Pulaski Road after they said he exposed himself while children were present in the park at about 5 p.m.

One of the boys in the park told his mother about Nguyen’s alleged actions and she called police, detectives said, adding that Nguyen was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m.

He was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child and he was being held overnight in the Second Precinct.

Nguyen is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, police said.