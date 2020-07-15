A 20-year-old driver has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a world-traveling 87-year-old woman Monday in Greenport, Southold Town police said.

The driver, identified as Denilson Eduardo Gomez-Jolon, of Greenport, was arrested by police as he drove into the village more than 11 hours after the fatal accident Monday, police said. Police said a Southold police officer spotted the vehicle around 7 p.m. and initiated a traffic stop, arresting Gomez-Jolon after an investigation.

Gomez-Jolon was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and obstructed view.

He was arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court and released on his own recognizance, on the condition he meet with a probation officer, police said.

It was not known Wednesday if Gomez-Jolon was represented by an attorney.

Police identified the victim as Elaine Schwartz, a resident of Peconic Landing in Greenport, and said she was struck at the intersection of Front and Third streets at about 7:20 a.m. Monday. Schwartz was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, where she died, police said.

A 2018 profile of Schwartz described her world travels and included photos of Schwartz kayaking in Antarctica. The profile reported that after Schwartz retired from a career as a special education curriculum consultant at age 66, she traveled to 81 countries, including Afghanistan and Indonesia, Tibet and Colombia — and said that in 2017, at age 84, she had kayaked in both the Arctic and Antarctica.