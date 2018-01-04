Southold Town police said they have arrested a 16-year-old Greenport High School student after school officials caught him using a cellphone to take inappropriate pictures of a 17-year-old female classmate last month. Authorities later found inappropriate photos and videos of two other female victims on the phone, police said.

In a statement posted to the Greenport school district’s website and delivered to the community in a 4:30 p.m. robocall Thursday, Superintendent David Gamberg vowed a forceful response from the district.

“In the days ahead, with a police officer at my side, I will personally deliver a strong message to secondary school students reinforcing our expectations for respectful and law-abiding behavior in all aspects of our school experience,” he said in the statement.

Gamberg, who serves as superintendent of the Greenport and Southold school districts, declined to comment beyond the statement.

A teacher saw the student “surreptitiously using his cellphone to take inappropriate pictures” of the classmate, police said in a news release. The student, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was arrested Dec. 19 and arraigned in Southold Justice Court. The student faces two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree and one count of attempted unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

School officials immediately suspended the student.

Gamberg’s statement also said, “I am not at liberty to share details but can assure you our school district is actively dealing with this incident, working in close cooperation with the Southold Town Police and other appropriate advisors. The safety of Greenport students and staff is and will remain my very top priority.”