An intramural basketball coach is facing assault and child endangerment charges Monday after Nassau County police said he assaulted a young boy during a basketball clinic last weekend at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Center in Greenvale.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and police said Cheikh Khadim Ndiaye, 28, of Bayside, Queens, was arrested Sunday night and charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

The boy’s age was not disclosed. The incident is under investigation, but detectives who responded to the home of the victim said he “complained of substantial pain and bruising” suffered when he was allegedly punched “with a closed fist” in both arms by Ndiaye. Police said Ndiaye was “functioning as an intramural basketball coach” at the clinic and said the incident occurred during a game described as “knockout.”

Usually, the game involves free throws and rebounding, with an opponent trying to grab a rebound and score — the result of the attempt leading to one of the two players being eliminated from the game.

Police said that during the clinic Saturday it appears that instead of just being eliminated from the clinic segment, at least one of the boys was instead punched by Ndiaye — though police are investigating whether any other participants also were struck.

Police are asking anyone else who might be a victim to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.