TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Basketball coach arrested after police say he punched player

Police said Queens man was "functioning as an intramural basketball coach" at the clinic and said the incident occurred during a game described as "knockout."

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

An intramural basketball coach is facing assault and child endangerment charges Monday after Nassau County police said he assaulted a young boy during a basketball clinic last weekend at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Center in Greenvale.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and police said Cheikh Khadim Ndiaye, 28, of Bayside, Queens, was arrested Sunday night and charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

The boy’s age was not disclosed. The incident is under investigation, but detectives who responded to the home of the victim said he “complained of substantial pain and bruising” suffered when he was allegedly punched “with a closed fist” in both arms by Ndiaye. Police said Ndiaye was “functioning as an intramural basketball coach” at the clinic and said the incident occurred during a game described as “knockout.”

Usually, the game involves free throws and rebounding, with an opponent trying to grab a rebound and score — the result of the attempt leading to one of the two players being eliminated from the game.

Police said that during the clinic Saturday it appears that instead of just being eliminated from the clinic segment, at least one of the boys was instead punched by Ndiaye — though police are investigating whether any other participants also were struck.

Police are asking anyone else who might be a victim to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A graduate with a decorated mortarboard during Adelphi Adelphi holds 123rd commencement
President Donald Trump speaks about infrastructure in Hackberry, 1600: Trump looks to give war crimes a pass, report says
A rendering of the new Tobay Spray Park. LI beach renovates spray park, adds playground
Adventureland in Farmingdale. Adventureland invites moms to ride free
Suffolk County police at scene of an armed Police investigating third 7-Eleven robbery
Forecast: 'Summerlike day' with scattered storms
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search