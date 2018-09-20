Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandCrime

Manager stole from West Babylon group home residents, police say

Unique Williams is charged with taking nearly $2,000 from 11 residents with special needs, Suffolk County police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A manager of a West Babylon group home was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing nearly $2,000 from the home’s residents, Suffolk police said.

Unique Williams, 27, of East Meadow, was found to have taken $1,889 from the accounts of 11 people with special needs who live at the Maryhaven Center of Hope on Albin Avenue, police said.

The alleged theft on Dec. 4, 2017, was discovered when a supervisor at the group home noticed a discrepancy in the accounts, police said.

Police said the supervisor contacted them and officers in the First Precinct Crime Section launched an investigation.

Williams was charged with 11 counts of petit larceny, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 28 in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police asked anyone who may be a victim of Williams to call the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

