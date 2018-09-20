A manager of a West Babylon group home was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing nearly $2,000 from the home’s residents, Suffolk police said.

Unique Williams, 27, of East Meadow, was found to have taken $1,889 from the accounts of 11 people with special needs who live at the Maryhaven Center of Hope on Albin Avenue, police said.

The alleged theft on Dec. 4, 2017, was discovered when a supervisor at the group home noticed a discrepancy in the accounts, police said.

Police said the supervisor contacted them and officers in the First Precinct Crime Section launched an investigation.

Williams was charged with 11 counts of petit larceny, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 28 in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police asked anyone who may be a victim of Williams to call the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.