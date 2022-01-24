North Bellport man pleads guilty to sexual assault, Suffolk DA says

A Bellport man accused of assaulting a woman in 2019 has pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, according to Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Edward Bell, 40, entered the guilty plea Friday before Suffolk County Court Judge Karen M. Wilutis in Riverhead, Tierney said. Bell is expected to be sentenced to 16 years in prison when he returns to court on March 7.

He will also be sentenced to five years of post-release supervision upon release from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, the DA said.

According to court filings and statements by the defendant at the guilty plea proceeding, Suffolk police found the victim covered with blood in the backyard of a North Bellport home on June 29, 2019. Officers who canvassed the area located Bell, who was walking down the street with blood on his body and clothes.

The woman had to be placed in a medically induced coma while she was treated for injuries sustained during the assault, prosecutors said.

"This horrific sexual assault resulted in serious injuries to the victim. As a result of this guilty plea, the defendant will now face just punishment," Tierney said. "I am committed to protecting victims of sexual abuse and ensuring that violent predators like this defendant are caught and brought to justice."