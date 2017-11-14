A judge told a Brooklyn man his actions had been “inexcusable” as he admitted Tuesday to killing his pregnant fiancee in a wrong-way crash on the Long Island Expressway service road earlier this year while speeding away from police.

Courtney Corbett, 29, pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court to second-degree manslaughter and other charges that included assault, fleeing police, reckless endangerment and possessing forged credit cards and driver’s licenses.

“Not only did you endanger yourself and others but your reckless and criminal behavior resulted in the loss of your fiancee and your unborn child. Your behavior is inexcusable,” Acting State Supreme Court Justice Meryl Berkowitz told Corbett.

“ . . . Now she’s gone and you get to go to jail,” the judge added of crash victim Demytra Gibbs.

Authorities said Gibbs, 27, was riding in the front passenger seat of the Hyundai Sonata that Corbett was driving at high speed on June 18 in North Hills when the crash happened. They said Corbett was fleeing an officer who was pursuing the car in connection with a suspected shoplifting incident at Americana Mall in Manhasset when Corbett drove the wrong way on the LIE service road and then hit another car head-on.

Authorities said medical personnel also weren’t able to save the couple’s baby, who was about six months along, in the crash’s aftermath.

Berkowitz told Corbett she planned to sentence him in January to 4 to 8 years in prison under his plea, a penalty she said she decided after an appeal for leniency from Gibbs’ mother.

Prosecutor Michael Bushwack had asked for a prison sentence of 6 to 12 years for Corbett.

But the judge said she found it “compelling” that Gibbs’ mother paid Corbett’s $200,000 bond and made it known that she didn’t want him to go to jail.

“She believes in you and she believes that you shouldn’t be punished any more than you have already suffered,” Berkowitz added.

Police said the 44-year-old male driver of the Audi that Corbett’s car hit needed treatment for back pain after the crash. They said it also left Khadisah Green, then 23 and a passenger in the Sonata’s back seat, with neck and back injuries.

The events began at 3:37 p.m., when a security guard at the mall’s Sephora store called 911 and said two female shoplifting suspects had fled in a black Hyundai with a male behind the wheel, according to police.

Police said after the crash they believed Gibbs and Greene also presented fraudulent credit cards inside the shopping center while Corbett waited outside.

A Nassau County police officer tried to pull over the Hyundai after seeing it turn onto Shelter Rock Road, but Corbett sped away in a reckless manner, swerving around other vehicles while southbound, according to police.

Police said Corbett then turned right — traveling west — into the eastbound lanes of the LIE service road, and that the officer stopped pursuing the Hyundai after a chase of about 1 1⁄2 miles that ended on that road.

The homicide squad’s commanding officer has said previously that the officer acted properly by discontinuing the pursuit when Corbett’s actions became dangerous.

From there, the Hyundai went the wrong way onto the LIE’s exit 35 off-ramp and crashed into the Audi, according to authorities.

Corbett, who police said worked as a New York City Housing Authority janitor, declined to comment while leaving court Tuesday, as did his Legal Aid Society attorney.

The judge set sentencing for Jan. 3.