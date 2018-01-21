Nassau County police have charged a Baldwin man after they say he allegedly pointed a handgun at a man in a money dispute on Saturday.

Police charged Alex Toussaint, 19, with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, two counts of first degree burglary and menacing in the second degree.

Police allege that Toussaint entered the home of a 43-year-old man in Baldwin and after a discussion over money continued onto the street, he pointed a handgun at the resident.

The resident called authorities and Toussaint went back inside the house, where police said he did not live, and closed the door.

When police arrived, Toussaint left the home and was arrested without further incident, police said. The handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Toussaint was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at the First District Court in Hempstead.