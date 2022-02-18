A Uniondale man was arrested on charges he allegedly pointed a gun at a Nassau County police officer in Baldwin while trying to run from them after an attempted traffic stop Thursday, county police said.

David Debose did not post a $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash bail following a Friday court hearing in front of Judge David Levine at First District Court in Hempstead, according to court records.

Levine, 18, faces attempted murder in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, third-degree, menacing a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the second degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and multiple vehicle traffic violations, police said in a news release.

At about 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, police said, Debose was driving a blue 2014 Hyundai south on Park Avenue in Roosevelt and had a defective front headlight. Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Debose refused to stop.

Debose drove to Valdur Court, where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers followed Debose who was trying to climb a fence as they approached him and he turned and pointed a pistol at the chest of an officer.

Police said Debose then tossed the pistol and fled, but officers caught up and placed him in custody. A loaded .45 caliber pistol was found at the scene, police said.

Debose’s attorney Frank Panetta of Islip could not be immediately reached for comment.