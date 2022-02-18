TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Nassau cops: Man fleeing from attempted traffic stop pointed gun at officer

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A Uniondale man was arrested on charges he allegedly pointed a gun at a Nassau County police officer in Baldwin while trying to run from them after an attempted traffic stop Thursday, county police said.

David Debose did not post a $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash bail following a Friday court hearing in front of Judge David Levine at First District Court in Hempstead, according to court records.

Levine, 18, faces attempted murder in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, third-degree, menacing a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the second degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and multiple vehicle traffic violations, police said in a news release.

At about 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, police said, Debose was driving a blue 2014 Hyundai south on Park Avenue in Roosevelt and had a defective front headlight. Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Debose refused to stop.

Debose drove to Valdur Court, where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers followed Debose who was trying to climb a fence as they approached him and he turned and pointed a pistol at the chest of an officer.

Police said Debose then tossed the pistol and fled, but officers caught up and placed him in custody. A loaded .45 caliber pistol was found at the scene, police said.

Debose’s attorney Frank Panetta of Islip could not be immediately reached for comment.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Kevin Rollins in 2017.
Mother of man who fatally overdosed at Nassau jail files $20M wrongful death lawsuit
Grieving family members watch as Gerhard's body is
Probe continues into death of FDNY firefighter from LI after battling house fire
The aftermath of a house fire on Old
Official: After saving baby from fire, dad 'tried heroically to go back' for mom
Rep. Andrew Garbarino announced a plan to save veteran
House legislation would give veterans halls, seeing declines for decades, a boost
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola
Assessment workers accessed colleagues' confidential data
Linda Mangano arrives at federal court in Central
Linda Mangano deserves community service instead of prison, defense attorney says in court papers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?