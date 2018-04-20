Two Mastic men who were arrested Friday are facing drug charges Saturday, a day after Suffolk police executed a search warrant at their home and found illegal drugs and a loaded gun, officials said.

Jonathan White, 20, and Nasier McInnis, 21, face numerous charges in connection with the incident at their Meadowmere Avenue home, Suffolk Police Seventh Squad detectives said in a news release.

White faces charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third- fourth and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

McInnis faces charges of third- fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

They were being held at the Seventh Precinct and will be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday. It was unclear Friday whether they had attorneys.

The charges come after detectives and Emergency Service Section, Seventh Precinct Gang Team and Seventh Precinct Community Support Unit officers executed a search warrant at the home shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

Police recovered a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, five grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine, four ounces of concentrated cannabis, drug paraphernalia and $1,815, police said.