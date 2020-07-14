A Uniondale teen and an adolescent maletraveling in her car were arrested after police said the woman flashed a loaded gun at another driver and three kids in her car Monday evening in Roosevelt.

Shatoya Newine, 19, of Fenimore Avenue, and the under-age-18 male were arrested not far from the scene, Nassau County police said.

A loaded handgun was recovered, police said.

A third person in the vehicle, identified as Tianna Carr, 20, of Maplegrove Avenue, Uniondale, was arrested on an unrelated bail jumping charge, police said.

Police said the 22-year-old female complainant was in a car with three children — ages 17, 3 and 1 — when Newine, in a silver Nissan, drove alongside them and pointed the loaded gun at them around 6:20 p.m. The victims notified police, giving responding officers a description of the Nissan, which was located nearby. Police said Newine was known to one of the victims in the threatened vehicle, but did not disclose any additional details.

Newine was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of second-degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The adolescent suspect was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Newine and Carr face arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Mineola. The adolescent is scheduled to appear in Family Court on July 27, police said.