Gunman robs 7-Eleven in Holbrook, Suffolk police say
Suffolk County police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Holbrook on Saturday that they suspect is connected to other robberies.
A man entered the store on Broadway Avenue at about 2 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.
The cashier complied and the man fled on foot. There were no injuries, police said.
Recent LI mug shotsRecent mug shots from law enforcement agencies on Long Island. LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.