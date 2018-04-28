TODAY'S PAPER
Gunman robs 7-Eleven in Holbrook, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigate a robbery early Saturday

Suffolk County police investigate a robbery early Saturday of a 7-Eleven on Broadway Avenue in Holbrook. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Suffolk County police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Holbrook on Saturday that they suspect is connected to other robberies.

A man entered the store on Broadway Avenue at about 2 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.

The cashier complied and the man fled on foot. There were no injuries, police said.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

