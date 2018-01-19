Nassau County police have tied three recent holdups to one man and are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect.

The same gunman is suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store in West Hempstead and a Sunoco station in Uniondale early on Dec. 18, 2017, and a Subway sandwich shop in North Bellmore late Monday, police said in a news release Friday.

The suspect, armed with a black semiautomatic...