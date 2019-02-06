A Commack schools maintenance worker was arrested Wednesday after Suffolk police raided his Patchogue home, seizing illegal assault rifles and handguns, brass knuckles, various narcotic drugs including heroin and oxycodone, and over $6,000 in cash, police said.

Patrick Musumeci, of Wilmarth Avenue, who Suffolk Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said turned 30 years old Wednesday, faces 26 counts of drug and illegal weapons charges.

Musumeci was being held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip, Cameron said, speaking at the Fifth Precinct on Waverly Avenue in Patchogue, the drugs and weapons displayed before him and covering a table.

“This is great work,” Cameron said, flanked by Capt. Robert Monten; Insp. William Silva, commanding officer of the Fifth Precinct; Det. Lt. Timothy Dillon, commander of the Narcotics Section and Det. Lt. Michael Lutz, commander of the Fifth Squad detectives. “To be able to take illegal guns, especially illegal handguns that were loaded in the house and these four assault rifles, off the street is great as far as public safety in Patchogue and Suffolk County.”

Musumeci was home Wednesday with his parents and sister at the time of the 5:30 a.m. bust, when Fifth Squad Special Operations Team detectives entered with Emergency Service Section officers and Fifth Precinct Gang Unit officers. It was one of 12 raids conducted by police in the past week, Cameron said.

Musumeci was the only one in the home who was arrested, Cameron said.

“Clearly the message here is we have not backed off in any way and we will continue to fight the scourge of drugs in the communities of Suffolk County,” Cameron said, adding that raids were also conducted in Mastic, Mastic Beach, Sound Beach, Central Islip, North Babylon, West Babylon, Deer Park, North Amityville and Hauppauge.

Nine loaded handguns, four illegal assault rifles, seven shotguns and two rifles were seized in those raids, Cameron said.

In the Patchogue raid, police said they seized a Glock semiautomatic handgun, a Taurus semiautomatic handgun, a Ruger pistol, a Smith & Wesson pistol, four assault rifles, six shotguns, two rifles, five sets of brass knuckles and a switchblade. They also recovered $6,611 in cash, packets of oxycodone, Xanax, concentrated cannabis, marijuana, morphine pills and assorted boxes of ammunition, police said.

It was unclear if Musumeci had retained an attorney. His employer, the Commack school district, has suspended and barred him from district grounds, a spokeswoman said.

“As soon as we learned that a custodian had been arrested by the Suffolk County Police Department, he was immediately suspended pending the outcome of an investigation,” Brenda Lentsch said in a statement, which Commack schools also posted on their website. “The employee has been directed not to enter upon District property, and all security personnel have been made aware. We want the community to know that we have no knowledge that this custodian was ever in possession of a weapon while on school property.”

Cameron said the raid was the result, in part, of complaints made by neighbors who called the Crime Stoppers hotline saying that pills were being sold out of the home.

Musumeci is charged with several counts of third-, fifth- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

With Ellen Yan