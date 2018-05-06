Nassau County police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday morning in Baldwin, police said.

No injuries or property damage were reported, but police believe the shooting occurred about 2:23 a.m., police said.

Police officers from the First Precinct found five .380 caliber shell casings in the rear parking lot of a bar on Grand Avenue, police said. Five .380 caliber shell casings were recovered, police said. No injuries or damage were reported at this time.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.