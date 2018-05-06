TODAY'S PAPER
Shell casings found in parking lot outside Baldwin bar, cops say

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Nassau County police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday morning in Baldwin, police said.

No injuries or property damage were reported, but police believe the shooting occurred about 2:23 a.m., police said.

Five .380 caliber shell casings were recovered, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

