A Brooklyn man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping is heading to prison after, authorities said, he pushed his girlfriend into the trunk of a car in Elmont last year and then held her captive for hours.

State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald on Monday sentenced Arturo Gurley, 21, to 6 and 1/2 years behind bars after the man’s May admission to second-degree kidnapping.

Police said at the time of Gurley’s June 2017 arrest that he met his girlfriend in Elmont and took her cellphone and keys before shoving her inside her vehicle’s trunk, closing it, and driving to his Brooklyn apartment.

After arriving there, Gurley walked the 19-year-old Long Island woman inside the apartment, put a sock in her mouth and taped it closed with duct tape, according to police.

Gurley released her unharmed after four or five hours and she drove home and called 911, according to authorities, who didn’t detail a motive for the violence.

“You will never see me in your courts ever again,” Gurley told the judge Monday, adding: “Once I get out, I’m staying out.”

The judge told Gurley he was pleased to hear it, before sentencing him in a case that involved a negotiated plea bargain between the prosecution and defense.

“It is my hope that this incident turns your life around,” the judge told Gurley.

Gurley’s attorney, Michael Berger of Nassau County’s Legal Aid Society, declined to comment on the case after court.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately comment.