“The Gym Bandit” is back.

A North Woodmere man who authorities said earned the moniker a decade ago when he stole from gym patrons in Nassau County was arrested Monday — this time after police said he swiped keys from a gym locker in Hewlett, then burglarized the victim’s car.

Sean Sevetar, 44, of Cedarhurst Street, is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of petty larceny stemming from the Nov. 10 incident at Retro Fitness in Hewlett Plaza, Nassau police said. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities said that while Sevetar has the same nickname, he previously was known by a different name: Sean Gluck.

Kathleen Rice, at the time the Nassau County district attorney, said Gluck was dubbed “The Gym Bandit” in January 2007 when he was charged with a prior series of thefts during which he stole car keys from gyms and fitness centers, then used those keys to steal items from customer vehicles. Rice said he’d served eight months in jail following that arrest.

By the end of 2007, Gluck went on another spree, stealing wallets and pocketbooks from gyms in Woodbury, Glen Cove, Merrick and Baldwin, authorities said at the time. He also hit a bagel store in Hewlett, Rice said then.

All told, Gluck had charged more than $7,000 to the stolen credit cards and served another five months in jail, with three years of probation, following those incidents, prosecutors said at the time.

As Gluck, Sevetar pleaded guilty to burglary and grand larceny charges in January 2010 stemming from a series of thefts from tanning salons and eateries in March and April 2009, authorities said.

Then a Valley Stream resident, he was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison, according to an April 2010 news release from the office of then-Nassau County District Attorney Kathleen Rice. Rice called Gluck “a serial purse snatcher” and noted he had been responsible for three crime sprees in three years.

“Hopefully, Mr. Gluck will use his time in prison to think of a more honest way to make a living,” Rice said.

It was not immediately known how much time Gluck served.

Records show that as Sevetar he pleaded guilty in May 2015 to petit larceny and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Nassau police said Monday that Sevetar broke into the gym locker of a 25-year-old man working out at Retro Fitness on Nov. 10.

According to police, the victim saw the locker was broken, but found nothing missing — until he walked to his 2012 Volkswagen just before 2:30 p.m.

It was then, police said, the victim found his glove compartment open and that cash he’d had there had been stolen.

Police did not disclose how much cash was taken.

Police said an investigation tied the thefts to Sevetar, who they said “removed car keys” from the locker, “took the keys and entered the victim’s vehicle,” then stole the cash before going back into the gym and placing the keys back in the locker.

It was not clear if Sevetar was represented by a lawyer.