Long IslandCrime

Cops: Robber swipes 10 pints of Häagen-Dazs from Elmont 7-Eleven

Police released this surveillance image of a man

Police released this surveillance image of a man who authorities said brandished a box cutter to rob an Elmont 7-Eleven of 10 pints of Häagen-Dazs ice cream on Dec. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Newsday Staff
Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help identifying the robber who stole 10 pints of ice cream in December from an Elmont store.

Police said that on Dec. 12 the man entered the 7-Eleven on Dutch Broadway and removed 10 pints of Häagen-Dazs ice cream valued at about $54 and tried to leave the store.

When confronted by an employee, the suspect threatened the employee with a box cutter then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any information about the crime to call its hotline at 800-244-8477.

