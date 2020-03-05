Couple dead in murder-suicide in Hampton Bays home, cops say

Homicide detectives said they are investigating a murder-suicide involving a young mother and father Wednesday night at their home in Hampton Bays.

Southampton Town police and Suffolk County police have identified the victims as Jonathan Fava, 25, and Kelly Lynn Bray, 24, and described the two as boyfriend and girlfriend, but said the sequence of events involved in the shooting is under investigation and was not immediately clear.

The couple have a young child who was found unharmed in the care of a female friend, who reported the incident in a "distraught" 911 call at 11:32 p.m.

Responding officers found the couple shot inside the home on Ponquogue Avenue and said the two were taken to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

