Long IslandCrime

Couple dead in murder-suicide in Hampton Bays home, cops say

The scene on Ponquogue Ave in Hampton Bays,

The scene on Ponquogue Ave in Hampton Bays, where the bodies of two people were found shot in their home. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Homicide detectives said they are investigating a murder-suicide involving a young mother and father Wednesday night at their home in Hampton Bays.

Southampton Town police and Suffolk County police have identified the victims as Jonathan Fava, 25, and Kelly Lynn Bray, 24, and described the two as boyfriend and girlfriend, but said the sequence of events involved in the shooting is under investigation and was not immediately clear.

The couple have a young child who was found unharmed in the care of a female friend, who reported the incident in a "distraught" 911 call at 11:32 p.m.

Responding officers found the couple shot inside the home on Ponquogue Avenue and said the two were taken to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

