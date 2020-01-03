Suffolk County police on Friday released surveillance photos of a suspect believed to have robbed a woman four weeks ago in an Islandia hotel room.

The robber punched the woman in the face and stole cash, an iPad and four cellphones, according to a police news release, which didn't say what the relationship between the man and woman is, if any.

The robbery, being investigated by the Smithtown-based Fourth Squad detectives, was on Dec. 7 at the Hampton Inn at 1600 Veterans Memorial Hwy., police said.

A message left Friday morning with the hotel manager wasn't immediately returned.

Police described the robber as 6' tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black bubble-type jacket and gray sweatpants, police said.

The county police CrimeStoppers organization, which pays for tips, is offering up to $5,000 cash for information. Tips can be submitted by calling 800-220-TIPS or via the mobile app P3 Tips. Suffolk is promising confidentiality.