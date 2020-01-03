TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police searching for man who punched, robbed woman at Islandia hotel

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who they say robbed a woman in an Islandia hotel last month. Credit: SCPD

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Suffolk County police on Friday released surveillance photos of a suspect believed to have robbed a woman four weeks ago in an Islandia hotel room.

The robber punched the woman in the face and stole cash, an iPad and four cellphones, according to a police news release, which didn't say what the relationship between the man and woman is, if any.

The robbery, being investigated by the Smithtown-based Fourth Squad detectives, was on Dec. 7 at the Hampton Inn at 1600 Veterans Memorial Hwy., police said.

A message left Friday morning with the hotel manager wasn't immediately returned.

Police described the robber as 6' tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black bubble-type jacket and gray sweatpants, police said.

The county police CrimeStoppers organization, which pays for tips, is offering up to $5,000 cash for information. Tips can be submitted by calling 800-220-TIPS or via the mobile app P3 Tips. Suffolk is promising confidentiality. 

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

