Long IslandCrime

LI woman harassed special-needs child online, State Police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Melville woman who State Police said harassed a special-needs child online faces charges in Ulster County, authorities said Friday.

Krista M. Sewell, 26, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of hate crime/aggravated harassment and misdemeanor charges of aggravated harassment and stalking, State Police said in a news release Friday.

The arrest is the result of a State Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the repeated online harassment of a special-needs child dating to last December, police said.

The victim has Harlequin Ichthyosis, a severe genetic disorder affecting the skin, and was specifically targeted by Sewell on Facebook, Instagram and GoFundMe pages set up by the victim’s family, police said. She also sent threatening letters to the house.

Sewell was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail, police said. She is due back in court Tuesday.

Anyone who feels they could have been a victim of a similar incident is asked to contact State Police in Kingston at 845-802-9296.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

