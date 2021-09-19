A Selden man was arrested and charged with hate crimes Sunday after, Suffolk County police said, he lured three Hispanic men into coming with him, then attacked two of them.

Christopher Cella, 19, of Adirondack Dr., drove near the deli La Placita in Farmingville, and picked up a 52-year-old Holbrook resident at about 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Police said Cella brought the man to an abandoned construction site on Blue Point Road in Farmingville, where he attacked him.

About an hour later, police said, Cella picked up a 60-year-old Medford resident from a 7-Eleven in Farmingville and brought him to the Blue Ridge Condominium Complex in Medford. Police said Cella attacked and choked the man before the victim was able to escape.

The next morning, at about 8 a.m., Cella returned to the same 7-Eleven and picked up a third victim, a 47-year-old Brentwood resident, police said.

He attempted to bring the victim to an unknown location, but the man became suspicious and was able to get out of the vehicle.

Cella was arrested on Sunday morning by the Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives, in coordination with Sixth Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment under the hate crimes law and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment under the hate crimes law.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone who may believe they are a victim of Cella to contact the Hate Crimes Unit detectives at (631) 852-6553.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.