Sini: Manorville man charged with hate crimes after shootings

A Manorville man who prosecutors say was fueled by anti-Semitic hate and homophobia shooting incidents over a two-week period last year and harassed his victims through social media with "extremely disturbing" messages, has been indicted on multiple charges of gun possession and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, prosecutors announced Friday.

Christopher Keller, 36, of Manorville, fired a 22 caliber shotgun into a Kings Park home and businesses in Nesconset, Holtsville and Medford, targeting the victims because of one’s Jewish faith and the perception that another was gay between Nov. 22 and Dec. 1, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced at a Friday news briefing.

"He harassed them," Sini said. "He shot a gun into establishments and residences throughout the county. He vandalized cars and posted extremely disturbing messages on Instagram targeting these victims and that’s why we took this case so seriously."

Keller was arraigned Friday morning in Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead on a 36-count indictment charging him with aggravated harassment, with a hate crimes enhancement, menacing, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged conduct towards a total of five victims. The hate crime charges relate to two victims. Sini said Keller faces a potential sentence of up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Keller's defense attorney Glenn Obedin did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Sini called Keller "certainly a menace" who "has terrorized a number of individuals in our community based on his perception of their religion and sexual orientation and we are not going to stand for that in Suffolk County."

No one was injured in any of the shootings, Sini said. Keller also vandalized five cars between July and November, shooting them with pellet guns, prosecutors said. Authorities began investigating after one of the victims came forward, Sini said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Keller sent "extremely disturbing" messages to his victims on Instagram, including death threats and messages that were "sexual in nature," Sini said.

Other messages, Sini said "showed images of people of the Jewish faith" and "images that represented the Holocaust."

Sini said the connection between Keller and some of his victims is known and "quite bizarre,", but in other instances it was "not entirely clear in all respects."

"The victims here are severely impacted," Sini said. "When you’re targeted based on your religion, that is an extremely isolating and scary feeling to have. And this defendant is an absolute menace. We’ll continue to prosecute this case and hold him accountable."

Keller was first arrested Feb.12 on a criminal complaint and released on a $300,000 cash bail set by Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro, according to online court records.

A miffed-sounding Sini said prosecutors on Friday asked Ambro to hold Keller in jail without bail, but the judge continued his bail arraignment and added GPS monitoring. Keller, according to prosecutors, had contacted one of his victims on Instagram on the day he was bailed out of jail, a violation of his bail conditions.

"He was let out on $300,000 bail at the inital arraigent before we indicted and he hasn't complied entirely since he was released on bail," Sini said. "When we indicted him with multiple felonies, and the fact that he was non-compliant with his bail conditions, the prosecutor sought remand. The judge denied it."