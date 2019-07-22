TODAY'S PAPER
Armed health aide kept her patient, others against their will, cops say 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A home health care worker was arrested after police said she showed up at the front door of a patient's house armed with a knife Sunday in Oceanside, entered the home and then told the residents they could not leave.

Nassau County police charged Cathy Thompson, 28, of Jamaica, Queens, with four counts of unlawful imprisonment, four counts of second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead as soon as is medically possible, police said.

Police said the incident occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday.

It was then, police said, that Thompson arrived at the house belonging to her 64-year-old male patient, ringing the doorbell "multiple times." When the patient's wife answered, police said she found the health care aide "armed with a large kitchen knife."

The woman ran to a neighbor's as Thompson entered the house, police said. After calling 911, police said the wife, 68, returned to the home to find her husband, and two other residents — a 98-year-old woman and her 94-year-old husband — being held against their will in the home, the health care aide locking the front door and waving the knife telling the four victims "they were not allowed to leave."

Police could not immediately confirm the relationship between the nonagenarians and the other victims. 

The patient showed signs of distress, having "difficulty breathing," and police said the health care worker "began to question" the patient's severe condition. Thompson later surrendered without incident.

It was not clear if there had been some prior dispute. Additional details were not available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

