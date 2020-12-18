TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cuomo offering support to North Shore Hebrew Academy after cyberattack

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said "... New York

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said "... New York will always support and protect those targeted for crimes based on who they are or what they believe." Credit: Sipa USA via AP / Michael Brochstein

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
The state’s Division of Human Rights will coordinate a virtual forum with a Great Neck yeshiva following Monday’s cyberattack in which anti-Semitic songs and videos were posted on the school's website, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

The hacking of the North Shore Hebrew Academy website had images and videos of Nazi soldiers marching during World War II, swastikas and other related propaganda, including a song threatening the lives of Jewish people.

"This anti-Semitic attack is simply despicable, and the fact it came as the school community celebrated Hanukkah makes it even more repulsive," Cuomo said in a statement. "As we work with our partners on the local and national level to hold the perpetrators accountable, New York State will deploy resources to help the staff, parents and students at North Shore Hebrew Academy in the aftermath of this senseless act.

"By deploying these resources, we are sending a message loud and clear that hate has no place in our state — online or in person — and that New York will always support and protect those targeted for crimes based on who they are or what they believe."

A date will be set in the coming weeks between the state and school community, Cuomo's office said.

The resources from Cuomo come as the FBI joined in the investigation, which began with Nassau County and Lake Success police on Monday.

