Three recent daylight murders in the Village of Hempstead spurred local, county and federal law enforcement to launch a new anti-crime program that has produced 100 arrests — 12 for felonies — since it began March 14, the Nassau police commissioner said Thursday.

Joined by elected, civic and police officials in front of a display of seized handguns and drugs outside Town Hall, Commissioner Patrick Ryder described the “Hempstead Initiative,” which Wednesday night assigned 25 county police officers to the village, as an intelligence and team driven effort.

Mayor Don Ryan said the 120-strong village police force had reduced crime in the last five years and that the recent rise could not be tolerated. “The safety and protection of our residents is our top priority.”

County Executive Laura Curran, displaying one of the newly seized handguns, called the crackdown a comprehensive strategy based on appropriately deploying resources, making street arrests, developing investigative leads, identifying locations of concern and mapping hot spots.

“This strategy has been showing real results,” she said. “We simply do not accept gang violence in our communities. We have zero tolerance for it.”

Ryder, declining to comment on the results of a 2016 anti-gang initiative because he was not commissioner then, said the new effort had removed 13 members of the Bloods, six of the Crips, four of MS 13 and two of the 18th St. gang from village streets.

Still, “As we’ve said before we can’t arrest our way out of the problem,” he said, hailing the reintroduction of a gang resistance and education program that will be paid for with forfeited funds.

In addition to $35,000 in cash, about $45,000 of crack cocaine and about $10,000 worth of heroin have been confiscated, he said. Eight people have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, five with firearms violations. Other charges include witness intimidation and several misdemeanors.

Last night, Bloods member Gregory McTootle and his wife, Eunice, were arrested and a loaded .380 pistol, 324 bags of heroin, 32.5 grams of heroin, 81.5 grams of cocaine and marijuana and THC edibles were seized from their home, Ryder said.

The husband, who previously has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, faces that same charge again along with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

His wife, who has no previous convictions, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm, they said.

Hempstead‘s latest anti-crime strategy will end only when it is deemed a success, officials said.

“The funding is not an issue,“ Ryder said. “We’re going to be rolling this until we get it under control.”