Nassau police have arrested and charged a Hempstead man with arson, assault and reckless endangerment after he allegedly set a fire in another man’s Hempstead home almost three years ago.

Police detectives arrested Christful Fouse, 35, on Saturday for the alleged arson that occurred on June 30, 2016.

According to police, Fouse had an argument over money with the man, 31, and Fouse set the victim’s couch on fire.

The fire spread to the rest of the house, police said, and the victim’s 12-year-old niece, who was sleeping on the second floor, jumped out the window to escape the fire.

She injured her ankle and was treated at a local hospital, according to police.

Fouse is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. He also has open warrants on assault and marijuana charges, according to police. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

An attorney for Fouse could not be immediately reached.