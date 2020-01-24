A Hempstead man who struck another man in the head with a metal advertisement sign Friday afternoon was arrested on an assault charge, Nassau County police said.

Edgar Hernandez, 26, hit a 57-year-old man with a metal Boost Mobile advertisement sign following an argument about 2:19 p.m. on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead, police said.

The victim, who police did not identify, sustained head trauma and was listed in serious condition in a hospital, officials said Friday night.

Hernandez, who was arrested without incident, is charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.