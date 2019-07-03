TODAY'S PAPER
Man tried to abduct teen girl in Uniondale, police say

Police released a surveillance image of a man they said they are seeking in the attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Uniondale at midday Tuesday. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla
A teenage schoolgirl twice fought off a man trying to abduct her in Uniondale at midday on Tuesday, police said.

The girl, 13, was walking home from Lawrence Road Middle School in Hempstead when she noticed the suspect standing in the parking lot, the Nassau police said in a statement.

He followed her for about half a mile; when she turned onto Adams Street in Uniondale and neared her home, he chased her and seized her from behind, placing his hand over her mouth, they said.

Struggling, she managed to briefly escape only to be recaptured, as he sought to drag her behind parked cars; she again freed herself and ran into her home.

The suspect, a thin man about 5 foot, 5 inches tall, clad in camouflage pants and a blue shirt with the letters “NYC” and “AERO” on the front, ran off toward Nassau Road, the police said.

Anyone with information should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

