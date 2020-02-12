A Hempstead man wanted on two open Nassau County warrants, as well as a probation violation for "cutting off his electronic monitoring device," is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday after police said he was arrested and charged with robbing banks on Saturday in West Hempstead and on Tuesday in Hempstead.

Nassau County Major Case Bureau detectives said the suspect, identified as Romell Nellis, 40, of Hempstead, is charged with robbing the Roslyn Savings Bank branch at 50 Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Police said Nellis had been previously arrested and charged with robbing the same bank branch in December.

A subsequent investigation by Robbery Squad detectives determined Nellis also allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 145 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead on Tuesday. That robbery occurred at 5 p.m., police said.

In the second robbery at Roslyn Savings Bank, police said Nellis allegedly approached a teller and passed a note "stating he had a gun," demanding cash. He allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The robbery put Nellis at the center of a Crime Stoppers alert seeking information, since detectives were able to identify Nellis as the suspect based on two earlier robberies — the prior one at the Roslyn Savings Bank and an additional one at a Chase Bank branch on North Central Avenue in Valley Stream, which also took place in December.

Nellis is charged with two counts of third-degree robbery for the most-recent robberies at Roslyn Savings and Wells Fargo and police said he also faces the open county warrants for two counts of third-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

He also will have to answer for the probation violation related to the destruction of the ankle monitor, police said.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if Nellis is represented by counsel.