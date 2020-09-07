TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: 16-year-old Hempstead boy facing charges in August killing

Responding officers found 27-year-old Alexis Gonzalez-Sanchez shortly after

Responding officers found 27-year-old Alexis Gonzalez-Sanchez shortly after 1 a.m. in a parking lot at 445 Union Ave. in Westbury with a gunshot wound. Credit: Google Maps

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A 16-year-old Hempstead boy faces charges in the fatal shooting of a Melville man found in Westbury last month.

The teenager, whose identity was not released, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting death of Alexis Gonzales-Sanchez, Nassau police said Monday.

The suspect will be charged and arraigned in Youth Court, police said.

Responding officers found 27-year-old Gonzalez-Sanchez shortly after 1 a.m. in a parking lot at 445 Union Ave. with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

At the time, police said the parking lot was near a house party but they did not say whether the fatal shooting had any connection.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is hailing continued progress Cuomo: COVID-19 infection rate below 1% for a full month
A staff member at New Hyde Park Memorial Officials: New Hyde Park staff member positive for COVID-19
Pro-Trump supporters rally in Copiague on Sunday. It Parade rolls to support president from Copiague and Patchogue
A firefighter in front of names of the Pandemic forces two 9/11 ceremonies for reading of victims' names
Garden City High School is among dozens of Big tests will come early for LI schools as they reopen amid COVID-19
Angie Reyes and JonLuc Thompson, seen on Aug. Arts programs on LI learning to adapt — virtually
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search