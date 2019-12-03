He was shot dead two weeks ago in front of a residence on Burnett Street in Hempstead.

Now, Nassau County police Homicide Squad detectives are asking the public's help in locating the suspect — or suspects — responsible for the fatal shooting of Jose Leonardo Sanchez, 33, of Hempstead. Police said Hempstead Village officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Nov. 25 found Sanchez on the ground at 2:25 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.