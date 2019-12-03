TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police seek leads in fatal Hempstead shooting

Jose Leonardo Sanchez, 33, of Hempstead, was fatally

Jose Leonardo Sanchez, 33, of Hempstead, was fatally shot on Nov. 25, police said. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
He was shot dead two weeks ago in front of a residence on Burnett Street in Hempstead.

Now, Nassau County police Homicide Squad detectives are asking the public's help in locating the suspect — or suspects — responsible for the fatal shooting of Jose Leonardo Sanchez, 33, of Hempstead. Police said Hempstead Village officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Nov. 25 found Sanchez on the ground at 2:25 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

