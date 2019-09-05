TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

DA: Hempstead official stole funds to pay for trips, mortgage

John Novello is the Hempstead Town deputy building

John Novello is the Hempstead Town deputy building commissioner. Photo Credit: Town of Hempstead

By John Asbury and Jesse Coburn john.asbury@newsday.com, jesse.coburn@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Hempstead Town Deputy Building Commissioner John Novello surrendered to authorities Thursday morning on an 11-count grand larceny indictment charging that he stole more than $50,000 from the Cedarhurst Republican Committee.

Novello, 51, of Hewlett Harbor, pleaded not guilty Thursday to the grand jury indictment in Nassau County Court.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Novello stole about $59,000 from the committee to pay for his own personal expenses, including trips to the Hamptons, paying his mortgage and on luxury candies.

Novello also serves as the leader of the Cedarhurst Republican Committee and chief of staff to Assemb. Missy Miller (R-Atlantic Beach).

“It was pretty egregious,” Singas said “He was stealing from a political club from people who were donating money for causes and candidates they believed in and pocketing money for his own personal expenses.”

Jerald Carter of Mineola, Novello's attorney, said he learned of the charges Thursday.

"He's not guilty. We're going to have to see what the exact charges are," he said.

Singas said the thefts took place over three years, starting in 2016 through withdrawals from ATMs and then through a personal bank account he opened to transfer money from the committee.

“It’s a huge breach of public trust, especially for someone in a position of trust, to take these funds earmarked for candidates and causes,” Singas said. “I’m sure people are outraged.”

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Be prepared: Contacts you need to know in Storm preparedness: Phone numbers you need
The Southold Town docks with the boats tied Forecast: Dry and cool today, but rain on the way
Urban Ave in New Cassel, Sept. 5, 2019 LIRR underpass opens in New Cassel 
Richard Porcelli leaves Nassau County Court in Mineola Ex-Venditto campaign manager pleads guilty
Police say this man threw screws on two Police: Man threw screws, damaged tires
Ray Ramano (Bill Bufalino) Al Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa) See LI-filmed 'Irishman' at Hamptons film fest
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search