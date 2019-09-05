Hempstead Town Deputy Building Commissioner John Novello surrendered to authorities Thursday morning on an 11-count grand larceny indictment charging that he stole more than $50,000 from the Cedarhurst Republican Committee.

Novello, 51, of Hewlett Harbor, pleaded not guilty Thursday to the grand jury indictment in Nassau County Court.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Novello stole about $59,000 from the committee to pay for his own personal expenses, including trips to the Hamptons, paying his mortgage and on luxury candies.

Novello also serves as the leader of the Cedarhurst Republican Committee and chief of staff to Assemb. Missy Miller (R-Atlantic Beach).

“It was pretty egregious,” Singas said “He was stealing from a political club from people who were donating money for causes and candidates they believed in and pocketing money for his own personal expenses.”

Jerald Carter of Mineola, Novello's attorney, said he learned of the charges Thursday.

"He's not guilty. We're going to have to see what the exact charges are," he said.

Singas said the thefts took place over three years, starting in 2016 through withdrawals from ATMs and then through a personal bank account he opened to transfer money from the committee.

“It’s a huge breach of public trust, especially for someone in a position of trust, to take these funds earmarked for candidates and causes,” Singas said. “I’m sure people are outraged.”