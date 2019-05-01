Hempstead Village Chief of Police Paul Johnson, ex-village Trustee Perry Pettus and others have been indicted on corruption charges related to an alleged traffic ticket-fixing case that preceded Johnson becoming top cop, court documents show.

Johnson ignored questions while being led in handcuffs into Nassau County Court in Mineola Wednesday morning.

Johnson was charged by Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas' office with tampering with public records, grand larceny, official misconduct, obstructing governmental administration, criminal contempt and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Johnson also didn’t comment after authorities took off his handcuffs and he left court with his wife.

Court records show Johnson is accused of illegal behavior concerning four traffic summonses, saying he acted in concert with others to cause someone else from delivering the tickets to the courts to prevent their "lawful distribution" and disposed of them "in a manner other than prescribed by law."

The accusations state further that Pettus called Johnson in May 2018, when he was still a force lieutenant, and told him about four tickets received by a female motorist.

The same day, Johnson called Pettus and said that the tickets "would be taken care of," according to the allegations.

Days later, Pettus was among those who interviewed Johnson for a promotion to assistant police chief and deputy police chief, telling Johnson that evening that he was "100 percent" for Johnson to be promoted.

According to the allegations, Johnson told Pettus on the phone that evening: "Ya' know, if I can look out for you cause it's something minor like a parking ticket, a traffic ticket, that's one thing. But if you're talking about criminal offenses and weapons and drugs and something, that's something different," according to court papers.

About two weeks later, Pettus voted for Johnson to become the police force's acting chief, according to the allegations.

An indictment also charges that the chief intentionally resisted complying with a grand jury subpoena from October.

Johnson’s attorney, Ronald Bekoff, defended what he called his client’s stellar record as a police official.

He said Johnson, a Baldwin resident and father of two, had served 24 years on the force and made chief last year after repeatedly scoring first on the test for the position. He said Johnson wouldn’t step down.

Pettus also pleaded not guilty to charges in two indictments, which included charges of tampering with public records, grand larceny, official misconduct, obstructing government administration and conspiracy.

William Mendez, a Hempstead business owner, and Hempstead police Sgt. Joseph Savino also pleaded not guilty to many of the same charges.

The indictments mark another episode in a continuing series of corruption arrests involving Hempstead Village police and government officials.

The police force’s deputy chief, Richard Holland, pleaded not guilty to bribery last year and his case remains pending.

Prosecutors have alleged Holland bought his position as deputy chief by paying at least $1,000 in May to then-Hempstead Village trustee Perry Pettus.

Pettus faces charges of bribe receiving and official misconduct in that case, and also is facing separate corruption charges following other multiple indictments since last July.

Another Hempstead police officer, Robert Van Wyen, separately pleaded not guilty in March to charges including grand larceny, possessing stolen property and official misconduct.

Authorities accused him of stealing an encrypted portable police radio and trying to sell it to a towing company for $10,000.

In March, former Hempstead police Officer Randy Stith, who also sits on the village’s school board, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in a deal that required him to resign from the police force.

The district attorney’s office had alleged Stith forged a letter of recommendation in 2015 on his application to become a police officer and made unauthorized cash withdrawals of more than $6,500 from a fire department bank account when serving as treasurer for the volunteer force from 2015 to 2018.

Stith pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny and got three years of probation and community service.

Pettus didn’t seek re-election to his trustee seat before March’s election in the village.

This marks his sixth indictment, according to prosecutors.