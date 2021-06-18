Hempstead man arrested in May arrested again on drug charges

Nassau County police asked Friday that a Hempstead man be held in jail in connection with his drug arrest this week, a month after he was arrested and charged with ramming police officers with his car.

Officers arrested Romaine Robinson, 25, of Hempstead on Thursday night in the village following three undercover drug purchases, police said. On May 1 he was arrested in Oceanside and charged with drug sales and injuring two police officers.

Nassau County police charged Robinson on Friday with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance following his arrest Thursday.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Friday called for Robinson to be held in jail without bond.

Nassau County District Court Judge Anthony Paradiso set bond at $50,000 Friday after prosecutors requested a $500,000 bond.

"We believe this individual needs to be in jail. He’s an endangerment to the public," Ryder said. How many times do my cops have to get hurt when they arrest these individuals who are let out over and over again?"

Robinson’s attorney Kristin Galison said Robinson pleaded not guilty and has not missed a court appearance since his May 1 arrest.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The purpose of bail is to ensure the return to court," Galison said. "I believe Judge Paradiso made the right decision."

Police first arrested Robinson on May 1 after police said he intentionally backed up his Porsche and rammed two detectives causing their air bags deploy. The detectives were seeking to question Robinson as part of a drug investigation.

One officer broke his hand and officers suffered injuries to their faces. One officer is still out on injury leave, Ryder said.

Nassau County Judge David McAndrews set bond in that case at $50,000 and Robinson was released after two days. The case is still pending.

"Two days later he went back to selling his drugs," Ryder said.

Ryder said Robinson has a criminal history dating back to 2014, including menacing and criminal possession, but has only spent a total of seven days in jail.

He said drug addicts are offered diversion court to work to drop charges, but he didn’t know if Robinson was eligible.

"We’re here to help people and cure them," Ryder said. "I’m not here to keep putting him in jail over and over again. But if he doesn’t want that help, maybe jail is the right place for him."