A Hempstead man stopped for a traffic violation was charged with felony drunken driving because his 5-year-old son was in the vehicle, Nassau County police said.

Moody Hough, 45, was seen running a stop sign on Glenmore Avenue in East Meadow about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

His son, who had been in the rear passenger seat, was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution, police said.

Hough was charged under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a passenger younger than 16, police said.

He was awaiting arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on the DWI charge, a charge of reckless endangerment and vehicle and traffic law infractions, police said.