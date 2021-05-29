TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Woman arrested on manslaughter, DWI charges after fatal Hempstead crash

The scene of the crash Saturday on Front

The scene of the crash Saturday on Front Street in Hempstead. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

A Uniondale woman who was allegedly driving while intoxicated was arrested early Saturday, police said, after a fatal crash in Hempstead that also hospitalized three people.

Tasha Brown, 27, of Southern Parkway, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with three passengers west on Front Street at 4:35 a.m. when she struck multiple parked cars at Hendrickson Avenue, according to Nassau County police.

A Massapequa man, 29, whom police did not identify, was sitting in one of the parked cars and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

All four people in the Toyota were injured and taken to a hospital, police said. Two of the passengers, a 28-year-old female and 54-year-old male, were in serious but stable condition. Brown also was admitted to the hospital with injuries. A third passenger, a 29-year-old female, was treated and released.

Brown was arrested after the accident investigation, at 4:50 a.m., police said. She was charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, DWI, four counts of second-degree assault, three counts of third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Brown will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latest Long Island News

World War II veteran Sam Lukas celebrates his
Car parade, party celebrate 103 years of life for WWII veteran
Filipino grandma Leonora Sangalang, who has become a
LI grandma is TikTok famous, thanks to grandson
On Thursday, a small team from the DEC successfully
Not all smooth flying as ospreys return to Long Island
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1983, file
Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64
Kansas City Monarchs pitching great Leroy Satchel Paige
A legendary baseball encounter on East End unearthed
Under a restrictive covenant imposed by Nassau County
Oyster Bay made offers to buy private golf course for $4.4M without telling public
Didn’t find what you were looking for?