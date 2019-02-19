TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

1 of 2 Hempstead shooting victims dies of injuries, police say

Police at the shooting scene in Hempstead on

Police at the shooting scene in Hempstead on Monday. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
One of two men who were shot in Hempstead on Monday has died from his injuries, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Police identified the man as Matthew Gilreath, 28, of Hempstead.

The shooting occurred on Terrace Avenue, police said. They received a call about the shooting at 2:47 a.m.

Authorities have not released the name of the second victim, who police said was seriously injured.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

