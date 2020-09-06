Man fatally shot in Hempstead 

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot and another man was wounded during a drive-by shooting early Sunday in Hempstead, Nassau police said.

Two victims were found on High Street by police responding to reports of a shooting by an assailant in a vehicle, officials said.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where the 22-year-old succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old victim was treated and is in stable condition. The shooting is still under investigation and police asked anybody with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.