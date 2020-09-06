TODAY'S PAPER
Man fatally shot in Hempstead 

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot and another man was wounded during a drive-by shooting early Sunday in Hempstead, Nassau police said. 

Two victims were found on High Street by police responding to reports of a shooting by an assailant in a vehicle, officials said.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where the 22-year-old succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. 

A 24-year-old victim was treated and is in stable condition. The shooting is still under investigation and police asked anybody with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

