Long IslandCrime

Man charged with murder in fatal Hempstead stabbing, police say

Jose Ulisiz Ortiz-Trochez was charged in the killing of Juan Gabriel Chic Sian last week, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Nassau County police have arrested a Hempstead man and charged him with murder, accusing him of fatally stabbing another man in Brierley Park last week, according to the department.

Jose Ulisiz Ortiz-Trochez 18, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Juan Gabriel Chic Sian, 35, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The stabbing happened during an “altercation” inside the Hempstead park late Thursday, shortly before midnight, police have said. It came hours after authorities announced a new anti-crime program in the village, launched after three daylight slayings.

Police said Sian, who has no known current address, was stabbed in the upper body just before midnight, then walked to the parking lot of the Laundry Palace on Clinton Street and collapsed.

Employees at the laundromat found Sian and called 911 at 12:07 a.m. Friday, police said. Sian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m.

Ortiz-Trochez is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

