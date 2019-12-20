A Hempstead man pleaded guilty Thursday to setting a 2016 house fire, which led a 12-year-old girl to jump from a second-floor window to escape, leaving her with injuries and a permanent limp, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

The man, Christful Fouse, 36, who had been on the run for nearly three years and was arrested in March, is to be sentenced to 12 years in prison and 5 years' post-release supervision after pleading to second-degree arson, a felony, according to the office's spokeswoman Miriam Sholder. Formal sentencing is Feb. 3.

The plea was before Teresa Corrigan, the supervising judge of Nassau County Court in Mineola, a statement from the district attorney's office said.

Fouse had been arraigned in November on charges of first-, second- and third-degree arson, first- and second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

A message left Friday with the office of Fouse’s attorney, Andrew Monteleone, was not returned.

Fouse started the fire the morning of June 30, 2016, when he entered the home on Long Beach Road in Hempstead and "got into a physical altercation" with three acquaintances inside. He left, returned 10 to 15 minutes later with a gas-filled water bottle, poured it on a couch, and set the fire, the statement said.

At the time, the girl was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom, the statement said. One of the men inside the house tried to wake her up by knocking on the door, but the door was locked and she didn't respond.

The girl, now 16, suffered a fractured spine and right foot that caused a permanent limp, the statement said. Screws and “other medically implanted hardware” will remain in her foot for the rest of her life. She was the only one injured.

Sholder did not immediately elaborate on the nature of the dispute, the relationship between Fouse and the people in the house, where he had been hiding until his arrest, or how he was eventually tracked down.