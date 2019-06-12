TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Hempstead man arrested after incidents at grocery store 

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Hempstead man inside a local grocery store tried to use a cellphone charger for sale without paying for it Wednesday, then threw displayed knives at employees who confronted him, Nassau police said.

Uzoechi Jibuike, 49, of Searing Street, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said he tried to open a packaged phone charger at the Jerusalem Fresh Market on Jerusalem Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. When store employees told him he had to pay first, Jibuike got angry and took two kitchen knives that were on store display, throwing them at the workers, police said. The employees were not hurt, police said.

Jibuike left with the phone charger without paying, but Hempstead police arrested him a short distance from the store, Nassau police said.

He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said, and will be arraigned when medically practical.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini on Wednesday DA: Fraud ring led by LIer targeted biz owners 
President Donald Trump in the White House Rose 1600: New 'contempt' battle over noncitizens
Firefighters work at the scene of the house Authorities: West Islip fire injures 4 firefighters
Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez and former "Daily House panel votes to fully fund 9/11 victims program
Suffolk police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, center, at the Police commissioner defends Gigante promotion 
A Mustang Survival Rescue Stick is dropped from 'Rescue sticks' added for summer season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search