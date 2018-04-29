TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Hempstead man hit girlfriend, drove drunk with infant in van

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Hempstead man faces multiple charges after he hit his girlfriend in the face and drove away with his infant son while under the influence, Nassau police said Sunday.

Police initially responded to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola to investigate an assault on the injured woman, 34, officers said.

The victim identified Horace Campbell, 38, and told police office he had been behind the wheel of a nonmedical transportation van in the hospital parking lot, officers said.

Officers searched the area and evenually saw Campbell, an ambulance driver for Empire State Medi-Cab, driving his company’s vehicle with his 18-month-old son in the back seat near the intersection of Mineola Boulevard and Old Country Road, police said.

Police tried pulling him over but Campbell continued driving south on Franklin Avenue, swerving in and out of his lane, officers said.

Officers eventually stopped him at West Columbia Street in Hempstead, police said.

An investigation found Campbell was driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Campbell’s son was returned to the custody of a family member, while his girlfriend was treated for bruising and swelling to her face, police said. Phone calls to Empire State Medi-Cab weren’t returned.

Campbell is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful fleeing police, assault, criminal contempt, several vehicle and traffic law violations and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

